Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,167 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.88. 847,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

