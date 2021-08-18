Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,873 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.30. 4,568,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,704. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.58.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

