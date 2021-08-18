Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Chevron by 27.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 249,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.73. 10,919,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.