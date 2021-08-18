Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.25 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,496. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

