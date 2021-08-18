Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.36 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.88. 847,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

