Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,412 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $421.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.79. The company has a market cap of $397.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.