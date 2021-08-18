Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00129005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00148730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.29 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00886524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

