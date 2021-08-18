DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.15. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

