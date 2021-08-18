DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DSDVY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $126.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

