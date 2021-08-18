Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) was up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.04. Approximately 6,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,631,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.
A number of research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
