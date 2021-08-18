Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) was up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.04. Approximately 6,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,631,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

