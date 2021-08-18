DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

DOYU stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DOYU. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DouYu International stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.