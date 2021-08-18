DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DouYu International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOYU. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

