Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DEI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

