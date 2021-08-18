Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$61.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$58.51. 83,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,609. Dollarama has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$59.96. The firm has a market cap of C$17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.36.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.566503 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

