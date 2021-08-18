Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

