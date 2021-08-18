Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Berenberg Bank

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$72.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.91.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$91.38 on Monday. Docebo has a one year low of C$40.29 and a one year high of C$92.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -155.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$77.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

