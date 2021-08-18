Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of DCBO opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -278.62. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $21,445,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

