Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DC stock opened at GBX 138.30 ($1.81) on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DC shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of Dixons Carphone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73). Also, insider Tony DeNunzio purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £97,600 ($127,515.02).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

