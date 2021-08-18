Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,973. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

