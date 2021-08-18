Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,239 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Cigna makes up 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.50. 1,536,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.97. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

