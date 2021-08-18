Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,860 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,505,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,410,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,171. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator.

