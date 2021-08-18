Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CME Group by 138.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 982,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. 925,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

