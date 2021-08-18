Digitex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Digitex has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $1.88 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00852118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00103788 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

