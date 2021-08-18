Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. 55,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

