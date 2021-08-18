DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.16

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.16 and last traded at $111.16, with a volume of 29066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

