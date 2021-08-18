DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

