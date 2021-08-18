DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
