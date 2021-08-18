DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,322 shares of company stock worth $127,545. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,635. The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.