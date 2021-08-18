Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “
DLGNF remained flat at $$76.50 during trading on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.74.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
