Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

DLGNF remained flat at $$76.50 during trading on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $317.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

