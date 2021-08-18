Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $247,828.83

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market cap of $247,828.83 and $7,327.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00851713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00047945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00101795 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.