Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Target Price to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $12.70 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.