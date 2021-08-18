Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Target Price to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $12.70 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

