Derbend Asset Management Takes $1.13 Million Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 119,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

