Derbend Asset Management Purchases New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 1.4% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,335,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,906,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 167,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.