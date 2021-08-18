Derbend Asset Management Makes New $440,000 Investment in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.87. 39,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,905. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $290.44 and a 52 week high of $421.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.23.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

