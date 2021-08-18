Derbend Asset Management Invests $6.78 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 6.3% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 65.6% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.18 on Tuesday, hitting $271.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $318.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

