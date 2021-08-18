Derbend Asset Management Invests $237,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,513,528. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

