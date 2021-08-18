Derbend Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,783 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.44. 4,011,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

