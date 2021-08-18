Derbend Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Visa makes up 2.5% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.40. 43,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. The stock has a market cap of $454.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

