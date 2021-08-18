Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 40.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

DENN stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $987.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

