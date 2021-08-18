Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $111.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.80 million and the lowest is $110.20 million. Denny’s reported sales of $71.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $411.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $454.64 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DENN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 11,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,202. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

