Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$1.65

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.45.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.77 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.17. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

