Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €192.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €161.56 ($190.07).

ETR DHER opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is €118.68.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

