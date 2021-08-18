Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

