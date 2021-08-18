Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

VFL stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

