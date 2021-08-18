Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.80. 14,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $189.38 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

