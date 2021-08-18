Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.