Decentralized Machine Learning Market Capitalization Tops $307,842.46 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $307,842.46 and $1,345.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00839276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00046609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100629 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.