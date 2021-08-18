DDKoin (DDK) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $29,885.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00052829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007476 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002713 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003882 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

