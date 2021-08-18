Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $426,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $15,455,790.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 955,208 shares of company stock worth $117,577,401. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,480. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

