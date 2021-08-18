Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 109,104 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,584 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $144,761.76.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of -780.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

