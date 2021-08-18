Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

